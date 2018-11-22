UN warns of growing humanitarian crisis in CAR

JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM The humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate, with 2.9 million people in need of assistance, the UN warned on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The world cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening in the CAR. We are back to square one," United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the African nation Najat Rochdi said in a statement.

Rochdi said militants have increased attacks on civilians forcing thousands to flee their homes and making it difficult for humanitarian workers to do their job.

"By the end of October, over 338 incidents against humanitarian workers have been recorded making the CAR one of the most dangerous places on earth for humanitarian workers," the UN representative added.

In the past 3 weeks alone, she said, over 50,000 people have been affected in the towns of Batangafo and Alindao, where two main sites for internally displaced persons were set ablaze by militants.

"These despicable attacks are taking a huge toll on the lives of innocent men, women, boys and girls. They have lost everything, including hope," Rochdi said.

The diplomat said humanitarian workers now have to start from scratch to re-build the two affected camps and provide necessities to those affected.

She condemned the spikes in attacks on civilians calling on worrying parties to abide by international humanitarian laws.