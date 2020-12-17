UNA, AZERTAC co-organize workshop on digital media initiatives

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), in cooperation with its bureau member Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) yesterday, has organized an online workshop under the theme «Digital Content Production Skills», AZERTAC reports.

About 30 media representatives from the UAE, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iraq, Sudan, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and cote d'ivoire joined the workshop.

Addressing the event, Acting Director - General of the OIC News Agencies UNA Ahmad Bin Abdullah Al-Qarni noted that the workshop was aimed at expanding the exchange of experiences between journalists, speeding up the implementation of innovations and sharing modern trends in news production. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of AZERTAC for the organization of the workshop.

Head of AZERTAC's international relations department Suleyman Ibrahimov highlighted the agency's activities during the pandemic. He mentioned that demand for the news produced by AZERTAC during the quarantine regime had increased due to the growing need of the society for reliable and timely news. Ibrahimov said that the number of appeals to AZERTAC’s information had increased by 40 percent, adding that direct traffic to web resources of the agency had risen by 90 percent.

Representative of Russia’s RT (formerly Russia Today) news channel Artur Sokolov spoke about the differences between TV and internet content, emerging social media trends, various video production tools as well as about working on different platforms.

the workshop falls within the outcome of the Union's Virtual Media Forum held on 16 May 2020, under the patronage of Saudi Acting Media Minister, Chairman of the UNA Executive Council Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. The Forum saw the launch of the UNA Training Program that aims to develop the capabilities of 2,200 media workers in the OIC Member States.