UNAIDS Executive Director honored in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Ms Tamara Duissenova has awarded a medal dated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan to Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibe at the meeting of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council in Astana today.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab will receive analogous medal.



During the opening remarks Minister Duissenova expressed hope for further cooperation with UNAIDS and thanked both organizations for consultations and support in healthcare issues.



"This year Kazakhstan celebrates 25 years of its independence. Last year we marked the 20 anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. The Assembly headed by the President of our country ensures stability in Kazakhstan and interaction between all ethnicities residing here," she added awarding the medals.