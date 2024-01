ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh lightweight boxer Ablaikhan Khussainov (7-0, 5 KOs) won another professional fight, Sports.kz reports.

Ablaikhan faced Gilberto Meza (8-3-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico in the bout within a boxing event in Montreal. The boxers fought throughout all 8 rounds. The Kazakh boxer won by unanimous decision.