UNC Professor: Zhanibek and Kerey Khans&#39; unification - key milestone in history of Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The unification of Zhanibek and Kerey Khans is a milestone event in Kazakhstan's history demonstrating the first steps of Kazakhstan towards its independence. Professor of the University of North Carolina Steven Sabol said in an interview to Kazinform correspondent Timur Dyusekeyev.

"I suppose, at that time Kazakhs started identifying themselves as a separate nation. They realized that the Bukharans, the Khivans and others differ from them. In general, the unification of Zhanibek and Kerey Khans is a key milestone proving Kazakhs' first steps towards their independence," the Professor noted. In this regards, according to him, the idea of celebration of the Kazakh Khanate's 550th anniversary fully conforms to national traditions, history, culture and Kazakhs' identity. "Kazakhs had already had the sense of national identity several hundred years before the Soviet Union. We can say that several centuries ago it was an emerging nation with its own territory, social structure and law," Mr. Sabol said. "History is a complicated and multisided science, which may be perceived by different people in different ways. Alongside, studying history helps realize true causes of some or other events in the past. Very often history is simplified by society, but in fact it is a complex subject. One should understand that two people may differently perceive one and the same historical fact. For this reason we must know our history to understand complications of the past which cannot be only black or white," he added. Kazakhs have amazingly rich and convoluted history. However, many students find it too boring. They do not see the value of studying the past. Your history has had many tragic pages including nuclear tests at Semipalatinsk polygon and collectivization period. History studies will help us understand how and why these actions took place," the Professor concluded.