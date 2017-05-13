Uncertain weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only southern, northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan will be tormented by inclement weather. Rains, thunderstorms, fog, stiff wind and dust storm are forecast for some parts of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog in early morning.