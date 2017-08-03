Undefeated American to appear on Golovkin-Canelo undercard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next fight of American lightweight boxer Ryan Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) will be on the undercard of Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin-Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez bout on September 16 in Las Vegas, according to Sports.kz.

The boxer's manager, Tim Van Newhouse, confirmed the news to Ring TV. Martin's opponent is still unknown.

"Tom [Loeffler] and I want Ryan to fight a top-10 opponent for this platform. This is all part of our plan for his development to vie for a world title in 2018," said the manager.

Earlier, Martin also appeared on the undercard of Golovkin's close decision win over Daniel Jacobs in March, an eighth-round stoppage of Bryant Cruz.