Undefeated Kazakhstani pro boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) will return to the professional ring in mid September, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-oldKazakhstani Olympic champion is set to fight American Reshard Hicks (12-9-1).The fight is slated for September 13 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Matchroom Boxingannounced the upcoming fight via Twitter account.

Due toYeleussinov’s illness his latest July 27 fight at the College Park Center inTexas got cancelled.