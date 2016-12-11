  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Underground jolts registered in 426 km from Almaty

    12:38, 11 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 11 at 09:36:35 the Network of Seismic Stations of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake.

    "The epicenter of the earthquake is located in 426 km southwest from Almaty in the territory of China. The power class of the earthquake is 9.7. Magnitude equaled MPV 4.0. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.57 °n.l. 75.28 ° e.l. The depth is 10 km.  Perceptibility data (per MSK-64 scale): N/A", - the message said.

    Tags:
    Nature News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!