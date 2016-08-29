Undetonated bomb from WWII unearthed in Moscow metro

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - While excavating a tunnel for the construction of a new metro line, hard hats came across an unexploded WWII munition, law enforcement officers told TASS on Monday.

"An old explosive was found during excavation work on a metro tunnel. At the moment, all work has been stopped at the construction site, and the laborers have been moved to a safe distance," the officer said.

The rusty munition was found on Michurinsky Avenue in western Moscow. Police and emergencies ministry technicians arrived on the scene, and the area has been cordoned off. Sappers were summoned to remove the bomb.

Source: TASS