Undiscovered Kazakhstan exhibition opens in Vietnam

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the run-up to Kazakhstan's Independence Day, "Undiscovered Kazakhstan" photo exhibition took place in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Residents and guests of Hanoi embarked on an exciting journey across Kazakhstan. At the photo exhibition, the pictures of the most interesting buildings of Astana and works from various parts of the country were showcased.

A video presentation about Astana was shown to students of Vietnam's top universities. They were informed of the sights of Kazakhstan and the country's prominent figures.

This became possible owing to the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.

"Thanks to the photo exhibition, dozens of people have the opportunity to take a fresh look at Kazakhstan and the achievements of its capital city. It is a great pleasure to present a selection of the best works within one of the most exciting projects supported by our foundation. The exhibition is dedicated to Day of State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the 20th Anniversary of Astana. And we are sure that the event will be of particular importance for the further development of business, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam," said Sergey Tokhtarov, Director of the Foundation in Almaty.



At the exhibition opening ceremony, Arqayim musical band performed folk songs playing ancient Kazakh instruments. The musicians amazed the audience by demonstrating Kazakhstan's rich history and ancient traditions.

"Within two decades, Astana has become the main symbol of Independence and a factor in the successful development of Kazakhstan. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev's continued focus on and care for the development of Astana facilitated the establishment of Kazakhstan's capital as a dynamically developing metropolis, a modern and competitive city of Eurasia," said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Beketzhan Zhumakhanov.



As part of the meeting, the delegation of the Foundation of the First President visited the Abai Qunanbaiuly House Museum, the only Kazakh national center at the Hanoi National University of Education.

The exhibition was attended by MPs, representatives of the Government, the diplomatic corps, the business community, and students of Vietnam. They hailed the active role of Kazakhstan as a center of international diplomacy and peacemaking, the development of modern technologies and innovations.