UNDP and MFA discuss priorities of cooperation under new Country Programme 2021-2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UNDP Resident Representative Yakup Beris held a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev to discuss the priority areas of cooperation under the newly adopted Country Programme for 2021-2025, and its operationalization through joint initiatives as part of the longstanding development cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNDP.

«UNDP greatly values the achieved level of cooperation with the Government of Kazakhstan. Building upon our past work and well-established partnership, we are strongly committed to support Kazakhstan in accelerating its development and implementing the far-reaching and people-centered Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),» said Yakup Beris, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev congratulated UNDP with successful completion of the review process and approval of the Country Programme for 2021-2025. He highlighted that its strategic focus is well aligned with the national priorities of the country.





Guided by the SDGs, UNDP will support Kazakhstan in sustaining its growth trajectory by diversifying the economy, modernizing institutions, reducing inequalities, and sustainably managing natural resources. Built around four integrated areas – human capital, effective institutions and quality service, green economy and integrated local development - the new cooperation strategy is aimed at bringing transformative impact to the development of Kazakhstan focusing on the most vulnerable.





The meeting also covered the UNDP COVID-19 response to help Kazakhstan recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic. The response interventions included expert assistance to the Strategic Development Plan - 2025, COVID-19 socio-economic impact assessment, apprenticeship scheme for vulnerable youth and upgrading digital and teleworking skills of public personnel.





UNDP’s support to the national recovery strategy will be further intensified through the new Country Programme, helping Kazakhstan to enhance resilience to future shocks and to ensure that recovery engages all stakeholders and reaches the most vulnerable.



