UNDP Director for Europe, CIS to visit Uzbekistan for first time

BAKU. KAZINFORM Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Mirjana Spolyarich Egger will visit Uzbekistan on May 13-14 for the first time, Trend reports with reference to UNDP's website.

She will hold meetings with key national partners and discuss the contribution of UNDP in promoting national development priorities, including the implementation of the 2030 agend, Trend reports.

In particular, Egger will meet with representatives of ministries and departments to discuss development and cooperation between UNDP and Uzbekistan in such areas as fighting corruption and improving governance, employment, women's empowerment, judicial reform and environmental protection.

Furthermore, she will take part in the launch of the new UNDP project "Promoting Youth Employment in Uzbekistan", which will be carried out jointly with the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, plus she will participate in the Regional Forum on Innovation in Combating Corruption that will be held in Tashkent.

The UNDP in Uzbekistan has been operating since 1993 and cooperates with the government in finding solutions to the problems impeding national development.