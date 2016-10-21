UNDP introducing 'green' economy principles in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Steering Committee for the joint program of UNDP and Kazakhstan Government has held a meeting in Kyzylorda. Representatives of non-governmental and international organizations and some state institutions took part in the meeting.

As noted by the Permanent Representative of UNDP in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura, the activity of the joint program of the United Nations and Kazakhstan Government contributes a lot to the successful development of Kyzylorda region.

Execution of the program "Raising wellbeing and quality of life in Kyzylorda region through introduction of innovative approaches in economic, social and ecological services for the population and vulnerable groups" started in 2014, liter.kz informs.

The program is based on a number of main directions, such as socio-economic and political modernisation, development of inclusive society on the legal basis, regional cooperation and security. The program covers all critical aspects of the social medium starting with promotion of small enterpreneurship and raising legal literacy up to improving environmental situation and development of local self-administration.



Since 2014 there have been carried out a number of pilot projects of social importance. Namely, the UNDP has launched the projects of replacing the existing water consuming methods of irrigation with more efficient methods using the latest water saving technologies.



One of such projects at Naushabulak in Zhanakurylys neighborhood of Aral district. The pilot project of distant-pasture livestock breeding has been implemented there on the principles of "green" economy. The well that was drilled at Naushabulak allows to irrigate five thousand hectares of land. For easier moisture supply and power saving there was installed solar-and-wind power plant. Also UNDP is assisting the region in implementation of advanced household technologies.