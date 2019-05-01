UNDP Kazakhstan launches a Telegram GenderBot

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In celebration of the International Girls in ICT Day Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan Yakup Beris together with the team of developers - school students Amira Mahmedjan and Amina Umirzhanova launched a Telegram "GenderBot" aimed at raising awareness about gender equality, as well as the rights and opportunities of girls and women.

Telegram bot offers access to the gender dictionary and displays gender statistics of Kazakhstan. It also includes a calendar of international and local events related to gender issues. One of the key features of the bot is the possibility to search for contact numbers of crisis centers all over Kazakhstan. Currently the bot is available in Russian and English, the official website of the UNDP Kazakhstan reports.

The next step in developing the bot will be the version in Kazakh language as well as a digital library with access to gender-related documents. "GenderBot" will also be translated into other languages, and there are plans to further expand its functionality.

The developers of the bot are students of the "Nurorda" school Amira Mahmedjan and Amina Umirzhanova, who worked under the guidance of Madina Karabalina, an instructor at the "Method" programming school.

Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Kazakhstan Vitalie Vremis in his speech emphasized that UNDP is increasingly focusing on innovative ways of achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women. "This year's slogan of the International Women's Day was "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change". In addition, 2019 is declared the year of youth in Kazakhstan. We are glad that this Telegram bot was created by a young women's team, who set an ambitious goal and did a great job in a short time," he said.



Developers of the Telegram-bot, 7th grade student Amira and 9th grade student Amina also shared their opinion: "Gender equality is a very relevant topic among our peers. We are a new generation with a new worldview. Many girls want to work in IT and STEM. Female students of our school, for example, come out on top in math competitions. They show self-confidence. We believe that they should be constantly supported. Once we were told that girls don't have abilities in the exact sciences and programming. But this is not true, it doesn't depend on gender. We encourage girls to achieve their goals, learn more about their rights and opportunities. Our bot will help everyone, especially our peers, to get more information about gender equality."

UNDP gender specialist Akmaral Sman noted that UNDP Office in Kazakhstan is currently undergoing gender Equality Seal certification process on gender equality issues. Such activities are designed to make the organization more open, gender-sensitive and creative. They help to interact with society, analyze strengths and weaknesses and strengthen capacity of the society to better understand gender equality. The project is part of the Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Goal 5: Gender Equality.

The International Girls in ICT Day aims to create a global environment that empowers and empowers girls and young women and encourages them to choose a career in the growing ICT field, enabling both girls and technology companies to take advantage of the increased participation of women in the ICT sector. International Girls in ICT Day aims to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.