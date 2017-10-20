UNDP notes Astana hub's contribution to the development of civil service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) noted the contribution of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana (ACSH) to the development of civil service, the hub's press service reports.

Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, Director of Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS at UNDP, Cihan Sultanoglu noted the ACSH's contribution to the development of civil service, as well as the hub's activities as an international platform during a meeting with the Chairman of its Management Committee, Alikhan Baimenov at the International Conference on National Evaluation Capacities (NEC 2017) that was held from October 16 to 20 under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program in Istanbul, Turkey.

The conference brought together representatives of governments, parliaments, international organizations and evaluation networks, who believe that evaluation systems ultimately contribute to accountability, transparency, and decision-making.

Representatives of UNDP expressed interest in further cooperation with the ACSH, including carrying out joint research and expanding the expert network in the field of public administration.

It was also noted that the Astana hub has become an internationally recognized center of knowledge and expertise in the field of civil service.