UNDP officially confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UN Development Program (UNDP) officially confirmed its participation in Astana EXPO-2017.As the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports, the working trip of the EXPO-2017 Commissioner, First Vice FM of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev to Washington is continued.

On September 8, 2015 Rapil Zhoshybayev made a presentation on EXPO-2017at the meeting of the UN High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation. The representatives of more than 70 emerging countries expressed interest in participation in the international exhibition.

Within the session Zhoshybayev held negotiations with Deputy Secretary General - Administrator of the UNDP Helen Clark. The parties discussed the issues of official assistance to development, priorities of cooperation under KazAID project and Kazakhstan-UNDP partnership program for 2016-2020. Kazakh Vice FM told about the theme of the forthcoming event - Energy of Future comprising three sub-themes - "CO2 Emissions Reduction", "Energy-Efficient Lifestyle" and "Energy for All". The UNDP Administrator noted that the chosen theme is of great importance for the entire world and it's a great contribution of Kazakhstan to the implementation of the UN initiative "Sustainable Energy for All". Following the meeting H.Clark handed in an official letter of confirmation of the UNDP's participation in the international exhibition to the EXPO-2017 Commissioner . The UNDP is the seventh international organization that confirmed its participation in the EXPO-2017 after OECD, UNIDO, ESCATO, UNESCO and IAEA.