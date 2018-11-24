UNDP, UK helping Uzbek producers to boost competitiveness

BAKU. KAZINFORM An international scientific-practical workshop on ensuring the competitiveness of Uzbek producers in foreign and domestic goods and services markets was held in Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

Following the event, recommendations were prepared on improving the system of customs administration and the activities of the created free economic zones in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The seminar brought together about 10,909 specialists representing relevant ministries, departments, the education sector, NGOs, research institutes and the media. Along with leading domestic experts, speakers from Hungary, Germany, the US, Russia and international organizations took the floor.

During the first session, the best practices of the EU and CIS countries in the development of international trade as well as the prospects for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO were discussed. The second session was dedicated to increasing the export potential of Uzbekistan and increasing the export of products of domestic agricultural producers.

The seminar ended with a session on the development of free economic zones, the formation of sectorial clusters and technology parks.

There are 21 free economic zones in the country, of which 9 are industrial, 7 are pharmaceutical, 2 are agricultural, as well as one for tourism, one for transport and logistics, and one for production of sports equipment.

The workshop was organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Economic Research, UNDP, and the UK Embassy in Uzbekistan.