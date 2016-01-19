Unemployment decreased in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan authorities succeeded in reduction of unemployment level, Governor Erik Sultanov told a briefing today.

According to him, more than 27 thousand people were employed in 2015 under the Regions Development and Employment Road Map programs. 12 thousand new jobs have been additionally created.

Due to the measures taken, unemployment rate in the region made 4.8% in Q3 2015 that is 4.9% lower compared to Q3 2014.