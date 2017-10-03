Unemployment in Astana dips to 4.5%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second quarter of 2017 the unemployment rate in the Kazakh capital fell to 4.5% with a forecast of 4.7%, the city administration media center reports.

The unemployment rate in Astana is 0.4% lower than the country's average. The level of youth unemployment (ages of15-28) is 4.5% (with a forecast of 4.7%) and female unemployment is 4.6% (with a forecast of 4.9%).

Currently, 20,219 people are receiving government support, which is 93% of all unemployed.

Out of 11,536 people who applied for employment services, 6,725 were employed (3,882 found permanent employment, 223 temporary work, 695 youth apprenticeship, 186 social services, and 1,739 public services).

According to the capital's employment, labor and social protection department, the city's job database is updated daily and the department actively works to attract employers to advertise vacancies on the database.