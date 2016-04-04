Unemployment level in EU makes 8.9% - Eurostat

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The level of unemployment in European countries made 8.9% in February, the European Commission Eurostat, informed.

According to the Eurostat, 21.651 mln men and women in the European Union did not have a job in February. The number also includes people under 25.

Besides, the statistics service notes that it is the lowest level of unemployment since May 2009.

The leaders in terms of unemployment in the EU are Greece (24%) and Spain (20.4%). The lowest unemployment level is in Germany (4.3%) and Czech Republic (4.5%).