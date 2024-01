ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed in June 2017 was 435.9 thousand people. The unemployment rate is 4.9 percent of the labor force, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

"The number of people registered as unemployed with the employment services at the end of June 2017 was recorded at 94.3 thousand or 1.1 percent of the workforce," the report reads.