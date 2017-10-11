  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Unemployment rate in Kazakhstan stable at 4.9% in Sep 2017

    21:10, 11 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM in September 2017, the number of unemployed individuals in Kazakhstan was estimated to be 438,900 people, while the unemployment rate was 4.9% of the economically active population (4.9% in August), Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

    Official figures show that as of the end of September, 128,800 people, or 1.4% of the economically active population, have been registered as unemployed by the employment agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!