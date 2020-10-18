UNESCO Almaty and Qazaq Geography concluded memo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A Memorandum of Understanding was concluded between the UNESCO Almaty Office and «Qazaq Geography» Republican Public Association on 13 October 2020.

UNESCO and «Qazaq Geography» share common missions and intend to cooperate in areas of mutual interest in order to improve the effectiveness and impact of their development efforts. The Memorandum covers such areas of cooperation as promotion of sustainable tourism based on the rich heritage of Kazakhstan, in particular: support to public initiatives aimed at studying and promoting UNESCO-designated natural and cultural heritage sites in Kazakhstan, creation of geoparks, promotion of cooperation and development of cross-border sites that will contribute to regional stability and strengthen relations with neighboring states, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

The Memorandum also oversees conducting activities to disseminate knowledge about cultural and natural sites of Kazakhstan, including elements of intangible cultural heritage (ICH), providing assistance to scientific research and raising awareness in the field of Earth Sciences, developing educational materials and resources in the field of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), as well as organizing and stimulating the active participation of civil society and the youth of Kazakhstan in activities related to the preservation and protection of the environment.

When discussing concrete programme areas for cooperation during the signing ceremony, Krista Pikkat, Director of the UNESCO Almaty Office, informed Orman Nurbaev, Chairman of the Board of the Republican Public Association «Qazaq Geography,» that the UNESCO Almaty team was pleased at the prospect of partnering with Qazaq Geography in light of the number of priority areas that resonated with both organizations.