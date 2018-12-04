UNESCO Almaty Office calls to apply for YouthMobile applications and training materials contest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 26 November 2018, the UNESCO Almaty Office launches a call for proposals for developers of mobile applications and Apps training materials focused in local problems solution.

The nominations submitted to the call should be public domain products and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

UNESCO encourages young girls and women to participate so as to address the problem of under-representation of women in the technology sector.

The jury consisting of experienced developers of mobile software products will determine the best nominations who will be invited to Almaty for an awards ceremony and exchange of experience in developing applications and open solutions, methods and training materials.

Contest objectives



Select the best applications, methodologies that have contributed to the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs)

Encourage the participation of girls in mobile programming and open UNESCO solutions



Contest regulations

Download Contest-Regulation-ru-ver2.docx (in Russian)

Registration

Online registration in Russian language available on



The submission deadline for the contest: 25 January 2019.

About 40 million young people in Central Asia use mobile phones. Some of them are involved in the development, production and sale of mobile applications that play an important role in the development of knowledge societies and digital economies of their countries.

Development of mobile applications is one of the most popular and sought-after areas of youth development. Programming skills increase the ability to make well-informed decisions, lay the foundation for entrepreneurial activity and the formation of a labor market.

Since 2015 UNESCO Almaty has organized a series of trainings for 80 young people by providing them with the basic technical skills and competencies necessary to develop, promote and distribute mobile applications, and increase employment opportunities.