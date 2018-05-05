UNESCO Almaty Office invites for Youth Project Planning Workshop

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In June 2018, the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty holds a discussion workshop on "Strengthening the role of youth in building peaceful and inclusive societies" with the participation of young students from Almaty educational institutions.

With global and social transformations, the role of youth in civic activity becomes vital. The process of introducing social and economic needs requires the recognition of a new social consciousness. Modern youth is significantly different from older generation, primarily by the fact that they were formed and brought up in the new state, new politics and social principles. At the same time, young women and men have a major advantage over the rest of the population, which manifests itself in their ability to generate their worldview in a new way, participate in the decision-making process, using a technological and creative approach in solving social problems, the official webiste of the the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.



Thus, young people are key agents in achieving sustainable development, building peace and inclusive social development.



As a part of the implementation of the UNESCO Operational Strategy for Youth for 2014-2021, and UN Global Agenda 2030 / Sustainable Development Goals, a discussion meeting with participation of young active students will be held to promote dialogue, mutual understanding and the creation of youth-led projects, aimed at preventing conflicts, ensuring and strengthening peace and inclusiveness in society.