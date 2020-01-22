UNESCO Almaty: One week left before the deadline! Apply now!

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty invites competent organizations from Central Asia to participate in the competition of project proposals for the second stage of the project «Developing Online Curriculum to Mainstream Cross-Cutting Competences for Sustainable Development in Kyrgyzstan» with the support of Estonia.

For applications, we recommend using the template in Russian. The deadline for submitting project proposals is 18: 00 (Bishkek time) on January 28, 2020. Proposals should be sent to the email address a.sulaimanova@unesco.org, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.