UNESCO bridging gender gap in digital space

PARIS. KAZINFORM UNESCO aims to increase the visibility of women in the digital space by organizing a global call for contribution, the 'Edit-a-thon', on International Women's Day, on 8th March, WAM reports.

The objective is clear - everywhere in the world, people will be invited to create, edit or translate new Wikipedia pages of portraits of women who have played a key role or who still contribute today in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication.

Approximately 130 volunteers, among them students, journalists, retirees, representatives of civil society, and diplomats, will participate in the event at UNESCO Headquarters. They will receive training provided by the Wikipedia team. A guideline will also be available online.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, will open the ceremony. The event is co-organised in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation, with the support of Canada, Iceland, Sweden, the European Union, the French National Audiovisual Institute, and the Chanel Foundation.

Gender equality, one of UNESCO's priorities, will be promoted through a series of events organized on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The event will feature a symposium focused on gender, cultural rights, and scientific freedom, at the inauguration of the International Women's Day Exhibition "Rural Women" a conference on the theme "Women Engineers and Empowering Rural Women and Girls". The launch of the 2018 Global Education Monitoring, GEM, Report Gender Review, will also take place during the conference.