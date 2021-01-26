UNESCO calls for proposals for the 2021 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant

PARIS. KAZINFORM UNESCO launches a call for young women and men under the age of 35 to apply for the 2021 ‘Silk Roads Youth Research Grant’. 12 research grants of USD 10,000 will be awarded. The Grant aims to mobilize young researchers for further study of the Silk Roads shared heritage.

The Silk Roads Youth Research Grant is a new initiative that UNESCO has organized with the support of the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO, in the context of its Silk Roads and MOST Programmes which are part of UNESCO’s Social and Human Sciences Programme, the UNESCO’s official website reads.





The research needs to address specific issues relating to

the Silk Roads shared heritage and plural identities,

its internal diversity,

its potential in contemporary societies for creativity, intercultural dialogue, social cohesion, regional and international cooperation, and

ultimately sustainable peace and development.





Who is eligible to apply for the grant?

Postgraduate researchers, aged 35 and younger at the time of application, are eligible to apply for the grant. The proposed research may be carried out by an individual researcher or may be part of the research of a group or collaborative project.





What fields of Silk Roads Research are eligible?

A broad array of research fields, including multidisciplinary and multidimensional proposals not limited to one specific region or chronology, are eligible. Proposed research may cover one or several themes associated with the Silk Roads shared heritage including, but not limited to:

Science and Technology

Traditional Knowhow and Craftsmanship

Religion and Spirituality

Language and Literature

Arts and Music

Traditional Sports and Games





How to submit your research proposal?

Applicants are required to submit their research proposals by completing the template provided detailing their research, its methods, expected outcomes and contribution to existing scholarship. Proposals should be submitted in English and sent to: silkroadsgrant@unesco.org(link sends e-mail)





When is the deadline?

The deadline for submitting proposals is 18 April 2021.

The submitted research proposals will be evaluated by a scientific panel comprised of renowned international academics.

The list of grant awardees will be announced at the end of June 2021.





Applicant Guidelines

A comprehensive guide to the grant, including details on applicant eligibility criteria, suitable research topics, and evaluation process, is available here.

Go to Applicant Guidelines





You will find more detailed information on the Silk Roads Youth Research Grant here: https://en.unesco.org/silkroad/youthgrant





Important disclosure

UNESCO reserves the right to modify the grant rules and regulations as and when necessary, without prior notice.