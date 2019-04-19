UNESCO Netexplo Forum 2019 to showcase 10 breakthrough digital innovations

PARIS. KAZINFORM The UNESCO Netexplo Forum 2019 will showcase 10 breakthrough digital innovations with the potential of profound and lasting impact on the digital society. The event will take place on 17- 19 April 2019 in Paris.

The innovations are spotted worldwide through a year-long work by the Netexplo University Network, made up of globally renowned universities in the technology sphere. The Netexplo Forum 2019 will also comprise of the first edition of the Netexplo Smart Cities Accelerator programme, designed to provide smart cities leaders with up to date observation on smart cities initiatives and challenges around the world, analysis and prospective views of international experts, UNESCO's official website reads.



The UNESCO-Netexplo Forum is an opportunity to discover new and emerging trends in the use of digital technology, as well as to meet the creators of these innovations.



The Forum will highlight some of the most promising global innovators in digital technologies today, who are inventing new forms of education, communication, information, solidarity and management around the globe. Their innovations impact on the way the public and private sectors reflect on development, dialogue and diversity, and they influence the elaboration of new strategies and programmes.