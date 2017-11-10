UNFPA representative office may open doors in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with Giulia Vallese, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in Shymkent city this week, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

At the meeting, Mr. Tuimebayev and Ms Vallese exchanged views on reducing maternal and infant mortality rate, preserving gender equality and preventing domestic abuse. The sides also touched upon the possibility of opening of the UNFPA representative office in South Kazakhstan region that will allow to step up cooperation.



Governor Tuimebayev noted that the region attaches great importance to the problems of reducing maternal and infant mortality given that some 80,000 newborns are born there annually. "Our region is densely populated. The relative share of mothers is 50% in the 3-million population of the region. In this light, I suggest opening a representative office of the Fund in South Kazakhstan region," Zhanseit Tuimebayev said.







Giulia Vallese, in turn, gave an insight into the key missions of the Fund, including improvement of reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, gender equality and population problems.



The UNFPA Representative in Kazakhstan went on to stress that the Fund mainly focuses on protecting maternal and child health. It pays utmost attention to the problems of planned pregnancy and makes sure that every childbirth is safe.







It is worth mentioning that South Kazakhstan region and the UNFPA inked the memorandum of mutual understanding within the framework of the meeting. The sides also agreed to jointly implement the overarching program to increase potential of national healthcare system and protect maternal and child health.



