UNHCR registers slight decrease in refugee arrivals to Greece - official

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered a slight decrease in the number of migrants arriving in Greece in the last days, Petros Mastakas, an associate protection officer of UNHCR in Greece, told Sputnik Wednesday.

"What we have observed [in Greece] in the last two or three days, is a small decrease in the number of people coming in," Mastakas said.

He added that now about 3,500 people a day arrive in Greece whereas only recently the number exceeded 5,000.

"So our conclusion is that although there might be a slight decrease in the number of people coming, people are still coming in large numbers, and winter does not seem to stop the migrants at the moment," the official pointed out.

Greece is used as a transit hub by hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict-torn countries of the Middle East and North Africa. Some 650,000 migrants have arrived to Greece through the Mediterranean in 2015, according to UNHCR.

Source: Sputniknews.com