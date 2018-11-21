UNICEF launches social videos in Kazakhstan to promote children’s rights

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Marking World Children's Day, UNICEF's Kazakhstan Country Office launched a series of social videos as part of its information campaign to prevent violence against children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year, UNICEF is conducting #GoBlue campaign inspiring people from all over the world to join the global movement to promote children's rights in every corner of the earth.

The series of social videos promote non-violent child-rearing approaches, tell about the importance of positive parenting, and call upon Kazakhstanis not to ignore the negative effects of violence.

The following celebrities of Kazakhstan participated in the event: International Master and Woman Grandmaster (Chess) and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dinara Saduakassova, radio host Diana Snegina, actor Sanjar Madi, singer Diana Sharapova, blogger Aziza Aibadullina, journalist Polina Shimanskaya, a public figure Viktoria Mominbayeva, musician Galymzhan Moldanazar, and actress Anastasia Tarasova.



Radio host Diana Snegina maintains that preventing violence against children is the cause of each and every one and requires special public attention: "Mutual respect and understanding between my child and me is always of paramount importance for me as a parent. A parent needs to show the best life values to his/her children, and this can be done through a positive parenting model."

UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitny said that UNICEF has been actively working in Kazakhstan to inform the public about the zero tolerance for violence against children since the beginning of 2018. "A series of social videos presented today will be shown on Kazakhstani TV Channel, at city venues, and on UNICEF social media. We talk about the extent to which understanding, care, and support are vital for our children. We are sure that education without violence is the best approach," he pointed out.

It is to be recalled UNICEF's "Hear! Talk! Hug!" information campaign to prevent violence against children started in January 2018 and covers several regions of Kazakhstan.