    UNICEF: Over 19 million children in Bangladesh at risk from climate change

    20:22, 05 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An estimated 19.4 million children in Bangladesh, including half a million Rohingya children, are exposed to the most detrimental and hazardous consequences of climate change, UNICEF said Friday, EFE has learned.

    In a report released in Dhaka, Geneva and New York, UNICEF said more resources and innovative programs were urgently needed to avert the danger that climate change posed to poor Bangladeshi children.

    World News UNICEF
