Unification minister vows support for separated families

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's unification minister said Monday the government will beef up efforts to reconnect families separated for decades since Korean War in various ways in the follow-up negotiations with North Korea.

Cho Myung-gyon was speaking to a group of divided families who jointly celebrated the Chuseok holiday at Imjingak park in Paju, just south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, Yonhap reports.



"For both South and North Korea, the problem of divided families is an urgent task that can't be delayed," Cho said in an address. "The scene of (divided families) exchanging their addresses and wishing for each other's health in the recent reunion event touched people's hearts. We will make all efforts to help them keep their promise of seeing each other again."



