Unified call center starts operation at Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" and Kazakhtelecom JSC have launched the Call Center for Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform reports with reference to the national company press-service.

The call center is organized so as to ensure timely and uninterrupted service as well as 24-hour request reception for all Expo 2017 customer groups.

Kazakhtelecom's subsidiary KT Cloud Lab LLP will ensure the call center operation. It is stated that reserving the critical components of hardware system programs makes 99.9 per cent of failure reliability.



The call center with telephone numbers 1440 and 8 800 080 2017 operates twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. It is free to call for mobile and fixed line phone users all over Kazakhstan. Nearly 120 operators will serve the callers in Kazakh, Russian, English and French.