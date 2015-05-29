Unified Customs Code of EEU must be adopted by yearend

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to adopt the Unified Customs Code of the EEU by the end of the year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev said speaking at the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Burabai.

"A year ago, the agreement on establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed. A lot has happened over this year. In particular, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joined the Union. Now we have five countries united by common goals," D. Medvedev noted.

The Head of the Russian Government also added that it was a new reality that everybody had to adjust to. "We still have to launch a lot of mechanisms that we have been working on all year long. We still have to finalize a number of documents. One of these documents is the Customs Code and the agreement on the order of conducting international agreements," D. Medvedev said.