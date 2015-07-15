Unified National Pension Fund&#39;s money can be used to support People&#39;s IPO Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The savings of the people of Kazakhstan in the Unified National Pension Fund can be used to support the People's IPO Program, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov told at the CCS press conference.

"We have plans to invest in the stocks of the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company and we also plan to support the other programs of Kazakhstan such as the People's IPO Program. We have plans but we put an emphasis on government stocks of the Ministry of Finance. Besides, we will support the second-tier banks," K. Kelimbetov said.

He reminded that the investment policy of the Unified National Pension Fund is conditioned by the Investment Declaration of the Fund, which was adopted by the National Bank and by the Pension Assets Council established by the order of the President of the country.