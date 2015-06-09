Unified National Testing: Aktobe school leavers score 82.68 on average

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - In Aktobe region, school leavers scored 82.68 points at the Unified National Testing on average.

Over 4 thousand school leavers sat the Unified National Testing in the region and the results were summed up on Monday evening (June 8).

Rakhila Tulina from Khromtau district, Nazken Umbetova from Aktobe city and Aidana Tanirbergen from Akginskiy district scored 124 out of 125 possible points apiece.

"We are proud that the number of students who demonstrate perfect results at the testing is growing. Those are mostly school leavers from rural areas," head of the regional education office Zhanat Samuratova told Kazinform correspondent.

Out of 340 school leavers who vied for prestigious Altyn Belgi mark, only 153 retained it.

One of the school leavers in Aktobe region scored only 18 points - the lowest result in the country.