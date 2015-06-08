Unified National Testing: Average score across Kazakhstan makes 79,5 points

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Out of 85,856 school leavers who applied to sit the Unified National Testing in Kazakhstan this year, 80,980 have already passed it.

After six days the average score made 79,5 countrywide, according to the Ministry of Education and Science. 65,947 school leavers (81,4%) overcame the threshold level of 50 points. 14, 133 students (17,5%) scored over 100 points. Gulnaz Yerdossova from Taraz, Riana Mustafina from Astana, Symbat Samat from West Kazakhstan region, Laura Abdrazimova from South Kazakhstan region and Anastasia Yakovleva from Almaty got the highest possible score of 125 points.

Results of the Unified National Testing are available at www.testcenter.kz.