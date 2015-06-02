Unified National Testing begins in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZNFORM - The Unified National Testing will be held in Kazakhstan from June 2 through June 8, 2015.

124 346 school leavers graduated from schools in 2015. 84 248 of them studied in the schools with the Kazakh language of tuition and 40 062 with the Russian language of tuition. 87 782 children submitted their applications for participation in the Unified National Testing, this is 71% of the total number of school leavers of this year. The school leavers who studied within a 12-year education system will be taking part in the tests for the first time. Special tests were compiled for them, the Ministry of Education and Science informs.

Since 2004, 1 million 422 thousand school leavers have taken part in the Unified National Testing, which is 80% of the total number of school leavers of 11 years.