Unified National Testing kicks off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Unified National Testing has started in Kazakhstan.



As earlier reported, the testing has been holding for the 15th time in a row. About 1.5 mln school leavers passed the testing for the past years that is 80% of the total number of school leavers.



"The testing is to be held since June 20 until July 1, 2018 at 167 sites. There are 120 test tasks at all. The maximum score is 140, the entry standard is 40 scores. It is crucial to gain 65 score to enter the national universities," Education and Science Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev said.



The number of school levers willing to pass the Unified National Testing reaches 102,442 or 70% of the total number of school leavers. 75% of them are to pass testing in Kazakh, while 25% in Russian.