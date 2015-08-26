Unified National Testing likely to be held online - Minister of Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Education and Science considers an opportunity of organizing the Unified National Testing online, Minister Aslan Sarinzhipov said at a press conference held in the Central Communications Office in Astana.

"This year we will continue modernizing the UNT administration system. You know that we have opened more UNT centers across the country. Our school graduates can access all their marks online. Currently, we are considering various options of evaluation and the possibility of taking the UNT online. Yesterday we discussed the ideas suggested by the Committee for Education Control," he said. He also noted that at the end of 2015-2016 academic year the UNT will be held in the current format, however all suggestions will be tested in the pilot schools.