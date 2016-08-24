Unified vehicle clearance procedures along Eurasian Economic Union border promised

MINSK. KAZINFORM Vehicle clearance procedures along the entirety of the Eurasian Economic Union border will be unified, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

A session of the advisory committee on interaction between controlling agencies at the Eurasian Economic Union border took place in Moscow on 22 August. The committee approved the concept of a new instruction for customs service officials of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in charge of transport control at automobile (mixed) border checkpoints. The instruction is supposed to ensure the unified application of transport control procedures along the entirety of the Eurasian Economic Union's customs border.



Participants of the session also discussed the development of recommendations meant to bring close the approaches the Eurasian Economic Union member states practice with regard to organizing passage at automobile (mixed) border checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union customs border.



The advisory committee also voted in favor of establishing an expert group to develop advance information sharing about goods and vehicles, which are imported into the Eurasian Economic Union. The experts will have to promptly resolve issues concerning the development of regulatory acts relating to advance information sharing in line with Article 11 of the Eurasian Economic Union's draft Customs Code.