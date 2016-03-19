Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats established in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held the first Conference of the Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats.

As the press service of the Ministry informs, the meeting participants elected the management of the Union and agreed to open a branch of the new organization in Almaty city.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov participated in the Conference and congratulated the diplomats on establishment of the Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats. He emphasized the importance of the activity of the public institution in ensuring constant ties between the staff and the administration, consideration of all employees’ views and ensuring involvement of every diplomat in implementation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and in promotion of our country’s initiatives abroad.

“The Union should serve as a field for a dialogue, commonality of ideas, as a platform for constructive ideas and creativity, mutual support and aspiration for strengthening spirit of staff. This is absolutely a new phenomenon complying with the spirit and idea of the National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms,” said Idrissov.

The goal of the Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats is to contribute to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, to protect rights and interests of the members of the Union and to strengthen continuity between the generations of Kazakhstani diplomats.





