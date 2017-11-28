Union of Turkic World National Academies of Sciences held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Plenary Session of the Union of the Turkic World National Academies of Sciences (UTWNAS) was held in Astana on November 27, TWESCO press service reports.

The event was attended by TWESCO President Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurinov, Vice-President of the Turkish Academy of Sciences Ahmet Yurdusev, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Isa Gabibbeyli and Vice-President of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences Daniya Zagidullina.





The parties summarized the UTWNAS activities, discussed future projects, and various proposals in order to improve the efficiency of the Union.

In addition, the participants approved the prerequisites of transferring chairmanship in the Union of the Turkic World National Academies of Sciences in 2018 from the Turkish Academy of Sciences to the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.





UTWNAS was established on June 29, 2015 by the initiative of the Turkic Academy in order to support scientific and intellectual cooperation in the Turkic world.