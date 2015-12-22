Unique collection of watches and clocks to be exhibited in Astana

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - The exhibition called "Magic of time" will open in Astana today. People will be able to see the collection of watches and clocks of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan for the first time, the official website of Astana informs.

The exposition will feature over 60 different pieces of this art. The major part of the collection is diplomatic gifts presented to N. Nazarbayev and given to the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan for keeping.

The exhibits will include mechanical clocks, quartz watches and electronic watches that were custom made. There will be antique watches from the 19 th century, watches with the calendar planned till the 3000 th year, etc. The collection has also some exhibits that stand out, those are some pocket watches, table clocks, mantel clocks and long-case clocks.

The "Magic of time" exhibition will be held till January 31, 2016.