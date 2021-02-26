Unique encyclopedia dedicated to Kazakhstani doctors presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A unique encyclopedia titled ‘Heroes among us!’ dedicated to Kazakhstani doctors was presented in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Attending the event timed to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence was Healthcare Minister Andrei Tsoi.

In his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, Minister Tsoi noted that the project is of paramount importance and is of value for the entire healthcare community of Kazakhstan. This, according to him, is an opportunity to honor all medical professionals.

«This is an encyclopedia of selfless work of our doctors who fearlessly fought an invisible enemy [Ed. note: coronavirus] on the frontline,» said Andrei Tsoi, adding that this is one of the ways to say thank you to healthcare workers.

He also stressed that in the face of global danger that gripped the entire world only the selfless work of the healthcare workers helped us overcome the challenging times.

«Kazakhstani doctors have greatly contributed to the fight against the pandemic and continue to selflessly protect the health of our citizens up to this day. I am confident their heroism will be remembered by many future generations. The history will preserve the pages of this book which will serve as a reminder of the true values…,» Tsoi said.

It was noted that within 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has nurtured a galaxy of highly skilled healthcare professionals.



