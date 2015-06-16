Unique experience of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan should be studied by other countries - Kyrgyz MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unique experience of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan should be thoroughly studied by other countries, believes Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

"The work done by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is a unique experience and it indeed should be studied by other countries, including Kyrgyzstan," Speaker Jeenbekov said at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana. "For Kyrgyzstan inter-ethnic consent is not a question of pure interest. We have been through two inter-ethnic conflicts recently. Over the past five years peace-building between over 80 nationalities residing in Kyrgyzstan has been one of our top priorities and I can proudly say that we have achieved success," he stressed. He also praised the role of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the work of the assembly.