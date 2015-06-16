Unique experience of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan should be studied by other countries - Kyrgyz MP

Unique experience of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan should be studied by other countries - Kyrgyz MP
"The work done by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is a unique experience and it indeed should be studied by other countries, including Kyrgyzstan," Speaker Jeenbekov said at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana. "For Kyrgyzstan inter-ethnic consent is not a question of pure interest. We have been through two inter-ethnic conflicts recently. Over the past five years peace-building between over 80 nationalities residing in Kyrgyzstan has been one of our top priorities and I can proudly say that we have achieved success," he stressed. He also praised the role of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the work of the assembly.