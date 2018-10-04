Unique operating room unveiled at Astana Cardiology Centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first intra-CIS unique operating room equipped with state-of-the-art Azurion angiography system has opened in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Such an operating room sets new standards in the sphere of interventional cardiology and radiology. The new equipment is called to upgrade diagnostics, treatment and perfect doctors' capacities in cardiology. It reveals new opportunities for performing minimally invasive angiographic research and interventions for lots of patients and allows to perform even more complicated procedures.



Azurion will help increase the number of heart surgeries up to 8,000 a year and improve the quality of medical aid and decrease radiation exposure both on patients and medical staff.





